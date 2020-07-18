All apartments in Chicago
3255 N Whipple
3255 N Whipple

3255 North Whipple Street · (312) 804-1237
Location

3255 North Whipple Street, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Fantastic opportunity to rent this Avondale bright and roomy four Bedroom Duplex, the unit was just renovated, we are accepting leases for immediate occupancy only. No security deposit required.This highly unusual and freshly renovated 3-bedroom-plus-den apartment is located in a 4 flat, owner occupied building in the demanded Avondale Neighborhood. The 1,875 -square-foot Duplex apartment features high ceilings, an eastern exposed den, new granite kitchen with new cabinetry, quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, 2 full baths!Amenities include: hardwood floors in the 1st level, carpeted bedrooms in second level, full size washer and gas dryer, new blinds, central air conditioning, and gas forced-air heating system.Landlord pays for water and exterior maintenance such as scavenger services and snow removal. Tenants pay for electricity and heating/cooking gas.The application fee is $65.00 per adult.Large dogs are allowed, please contact listing agent for details/requirements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3255 N Whipple have any available units?
3255 N Whipple doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3255 N Whipple have?
Some of 3255 N Whipple's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3255 N Whipple currently offering any rent specials?
3255 N Whipple is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3255 N Whipple pet-friendly?
Yes, 3255 N Whipple is pet friendly.
Does 3255 N Whipple offer parking?
No, 3255 N Whipple does not offer parking.
Does 3255 N Whipple have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3255 N Whipple offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3255 N Whipple have a pool?
No, 3255 N Whipple does not have a pool.
Does 3255 N Whipple have accessible units?
No, 3255 N Whipple does not have accessible units.
Does 3255 N Whipple have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3255 N Whipple has units with dishwashers.
