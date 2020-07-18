3255 N Whipple

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage

Fantastic opportunity to rent this Avondale bright and roomy four Bedroom Duplex, the unit was just renovated, we are accepting leases for immediate occupancy only. No security deposit required.This highly unusual and freshly renovated 3-bedroom-plus-den apartment is located in a 4 flat, owner occupied building in the demanded Avondale Neighborhood. The 1,875 -square-foot Duplex apartment features high ceilings, an eastern exposed den, new granite kitchen with new cabinetry, quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, 2 full baths!Amenities include: hardwood floors in the 1st level, carpeted bedrooms in second level, full size washer and gas dryer, new blinds, central air conditioning, and gas forced-air heating system.Landlord pays for water and exterior maintenance such as scavenger services and snow removal. Tenants pay for electricity and heating/cooking gas.The application fee is $65.00 per adult.Large dogs are allowed, please contact listing agent for details/requirements.