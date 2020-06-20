3251 West Berteau Avenue

Amenities

Like new, immaculately renovated 3 bed+den/2 bath duplex up in trendy Albany Park. Unit features newly dark stained hardwood floors through out the first level with 2 bedrooms, a "bonus" room/den and 1 bath PLUS a HUGE 38x11 master suite with with plush carpet & 1 en suite bath upstairs. Central heat & A/C. Brand new kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Gorgeous marble tiled bathrooms, in-unit W/D, extra storage space upstairs + 1 garage parking spot included in rent. Common outdoor area in back. Easy access to 90/94, 1/2 mile to Kedzie Brown line EL and a Walk Score of 85 - Very Walkable. Don't miss this great opportunity!