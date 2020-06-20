All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:50 PM

3251 West Berteau Avenue

3251 West Berteau Avenue · (414) 839-1740
Location

3251 West Berteau Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Like new, immaculately renovated 3 bed+den/2 bath duplex up in trendy Albany Park. Unit features newly dark stained hardwood floors through out the first level with 2 bedrooms, a "bonus" room/den and 1 bath PLUS a HUGE 38x11 master suite with with plush carpet & 1 en suite bath upstairs. Central heat & A/C. Brand new kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Gorgeous marble tiled bathrooms, in-unit W/D, extra storage space upstairs + 1 garage parking spot included in rent. Common outdoor area in back. Easy access to 90/94, 1/2 mile to Kedzie Brown line EL and a Walk Score of 85 - Very Walkable. Don't miss this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 West Berteau Avenue have any available units?
3251 West Berteau Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3251 West Berteau Avenue have?
Some of 3251 West Berteau Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3251 West Berteau Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3251 West Berteau Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 West Berteau Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3251 West Berteau Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3251 West Berteau Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3251 West Berteau Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3251 West Berteau Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3251 West Berteau Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 West Berteau Avenue have a pool?
No, 3251 West Berteau Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3251 West Berteau Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3251 West Berteau Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 West Berteau Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3251 West Berteau Avenue has units with dishwashers.
