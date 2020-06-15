All apartments in Chicago
325 West Fullerton Parkway
325 West Fullerton Parkway

325 West Fullerton Parkway · (312) 810-4937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 West Fullerton Parkway, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
NOW OFFERING 2 MONTHS FREE on a minimum 12 month lease! Combining a historic address and true vintage with the modern conveniences of today. Park Fullerton has been completely gut renovated in 2018. Photos are of the actual apartment. All apartments have been re-imagined with white kitchens, new bath and laundry IN-UNIT. This residence faces the adjacent condominium property. Building amenities include virtual doorman entry, expansive fitness center with complimentary fitness classes, pet wash, package receiving, bicycle storage, rooftop deck with grill- lake views and seating. Pets are welcomed- sorry, no aggressive breeds. Enjoy the Lincoln Park- on the Park- lifestyle at this acclaimed address.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 West Fullerton Parkway have any available units?
325 West Fullerton Parkway has a unit available for $2,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 West Fullerton Parkway have?
Some of 325 West Fullerton Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 West Fullerton Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
325 West Fullerton Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 West Fullerton Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 West Fullerton Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 325 West Fullerton Parkway offer parking?
No, 325 West Fullerton Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 325 West Fullerton Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 West Fullerton Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 West Fullerton Parkway have a pool?
No, 325 West Fullerton Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 325 West Fullerton Parkway have accessible units?
No, 325 West Fullerton Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 325 West Fullerton Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 West Fullerton Parkway has units with dishwashers.
