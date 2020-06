Amenities

Three bedrooms one bathroom second-floor apartment. The building only has two units. The bedrooms are spacious. There are hardwood floors in the living room, separate dining room, and bedrooms. The kitchen is an eat-in kitchen for dinette sets. Tenant pays electric, cooking and heating gas. Proof of 1 year paid renters insurance required at lease signing. The owner pays water only. Must have minimum take-home income $2k, no evictions, bankruptcy, charge off. Current utility bills.