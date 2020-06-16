3230 N Seminary Ave 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED DUPLEX IN LAKEVIEW/WRIGLEY - Property Id: 157873



Beautiful, fully renovated duplex down on a tree-lined street in Lakeview/Wrigleyville. The unit features 4 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans and 3 full bathrooms as well as a large, updated kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to the living room with a fireplace. Highlights include all new floors, full-size in-unit washer dryer, fresh paint, all new stainless steel appliances, bedrooms that all fit Queen beds or bigger and tons of storage. Downstairs you'll find an additional spacious living room with tall ceilings, additional fireplace, 2 bedrooms, and a bathroom. Great back deck accessible through the unit with no need to go through a bedroom. TANDEM PARKING SPOT INCLUDED IN rent. Incredible location steps to all the action. Walk to the lake, Wrigley Field, Clark St, Belmont Ave Belmont Brown Line, Purple Line and Red Line and all that Lakeview has to offer! NEW HVAC!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/157873

Property Id 157873



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5825182)