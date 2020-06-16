3230 N Seminary Ave 1

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED DUPLEX IN LAKEVIEW/WRIGLEY - Property Id: 157873
Beautiful, fully renovated duplex down on a tree-lined street in Lakeview/Wrigleyville. The unit features 4 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans and 3 full bathrooms as well as a large, updated kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to the living room with a fireplace. Highlights include all new floors, full-size in-unit washer dryer, fresh paint, all new stainless steel appliances, bedrooms that all fit Queen beds or bigger and tons of storage. Downstairs you'll find an additional spacious living room with tall ceilings, additional fireplace, 2 bedrooms, and a bathroom. Great back deck accessible through the unit with no need to go through a bedroom. TANDEM PARKING SPOT INCLUDED IN rent. Incredible location steps to all the action. Walk to the lake, Wrigley Field, Clark St, Belmont Ave Belmont Brown Line, Purple Line and Red Line and all that Lakeview has to offer! NEW HVAC!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/157873
Property Id 157873
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5825182)