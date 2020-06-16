All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3230 N Seminary Ave 1

3230 North Seminary Avenue · (847) 602-3612
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3230 North Seminary Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED DUPLEX IN LAKEVIEW/WRIGLEY - Property Id: 157873

Beautiful, fully renovated duplex down on a tree-lined street in Lakeview/Wrigleyville. The unit features 4 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans and 3 full bathrooms as well as a large, updated kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to the living room with a fireplace. Highlights include all new floors, full-size in-unit washer dryer, fresh paint, all new stainless steel appliances, bedrooms that all fit Queen beds or bigger and tons of storage. Downstairs you'll find an additional spacious living room with tall ceilings, additional fireplace, 2 bedrooms, and a bathroom. Great back deck accessible through the unit with no need to go through a bedroom. TANDEM PARKING SPOT INCLUDED IN rent. Incredible location steps to all the action. Walk to the lake, Wrigley Field, Clark St, Belmont Ave Belmont Brown Line, Purple Line and Red Line and all that Lakeview has to offer! NEW HVAC!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/157873
Property Id 157873

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 N Seminary Ave 1 have any available units?
3230 N Seminary Ave 1 has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3230 N Seminary Ave 1 have?
Some of 3230 N Seminary Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3230 N Seminary Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3230 N Seminary Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 N Seminary Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3230 N Seminary Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3230 N Seminary Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3230 N Seminary Ave 1 does offer parking.
Does 3230 N Seminary Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3230 N Seminary Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 N Seminary Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 3230 N Seminary Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3230 N Seminary Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 3230 N Seminary Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 N Seminary Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3230 N Seminary Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
