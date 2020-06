Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available NOW is this Freshly Painted 2 Bedroom Apartment in Humboldt Park! A Minute Away From the Park, This Unit Features Central A/C and Heat; Bright Natural & Artificial Light; Tile Floors Throughout; Coin Shared Laundry; Two Good Size Bedrooms and Large Outdoor Patio for Entertaining. Pets Determined on a Case by Case Basis. Street Parking Only. No Dishwasher. One Month Security Deposit.