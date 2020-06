Amenities

Elevator building just minutes walk to blue line and CTA. Super spacious interior, luxury bath, stylish kitchen and cozy fireplace make this apartment feel like home. In unit washer dryer and parking space are included in the rent price. Enjoy all that Logan Square has to offer from the historic boulevards, coffee shops, trendy bars, summer festivals, farmers market and fine dining. Apartment will be vacant for all showings. Also check out the 3D tour.