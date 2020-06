Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry hot tub internet access

North Park College - Huge 2 Bedroom!! - Property Id: 131332



AMAZING Two Bed/One Bath Unit! SS Appl w/ Dishwasher FREE INTERNET! Walk to Kimball Brown Line!



Lovely 2 Bed/1 Bath Top-floor Unit! Large windows bring in sunlight throughout! Rehabbed bathrooms, appliances, and hardwood floors throughout!



Includes features such as:



-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher

-Granite Counter-tops

-Maple Cabinets

-Spa-Like Tiling in Bathrooms

-Hardwood Floors Throughout

-Back Porch



FREE INTERNET!



Laundry in Building



Available August 1st!



Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



