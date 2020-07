Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Location with attached 1 car garage!! First floor ranch townhome with Washer & Dryer in Unit - This is a one bedroom one bath townhome with 1 car attached garage! Freshly painted throughout & New Carpet! Close to 290! Neutral with granite counters! Great location! Washer & dryer in unit!! All brick building!! $1,075 a Month!! Tenant pays utilities.

TEXT your info to 847-361-9075 to schedule a showing! Please include this address when you text.

Credit & background check required $45 fee

Additional pet deposit required

Move-In fee $550 required.

Must have FICO of 620 or over.