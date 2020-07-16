3211 W Armitage Ave 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Logan Square 3 Bed 2 Bath | Laundry In Unit - Property Id: 223555



This three bedroom, two bathroom apartment features a living room, dining room, and kitchen with dishwasher and appliances. There are hardwood floors throughout and tiled floors in the bathrooms. The unit has central AC and heat, ample closet space, ceiling fans, in-unit washer and dryer, and back porch. There is plenty of on street parking. It is a ten minute drive to the Western Blue Line Station. Pets welcome. Rent includes water.

