All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3211 W Armitage Ave 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3211 W Armitage Ave 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3211 W Armitage Ave 2

3211 West Armitage Avenue · (847) 830-0175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3211 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Logan Square 3 Bed 2 Bath | Laundry In Unit - Property Id: 223555

This three bedroom, two bathroom apartment features a living room, dining room, and kitchen with dishwasher and appliances. There are hardwood floors throughout and tiled floors in the bathrooms. The unit has central AC and heat, ample closet space, ceiling fans, in-unit washer and dryer, and back porch. There is plenty of on street parking. It is a ten minute drive to the Western Blue Line Station. Pets welcome. Rent includes water.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3211-w-armitage-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/223555
Property Id 223555

(RLNE5941832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 W Armitage Ave 2 have any available units?
3211 W Armitage Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3211 W Armitage Ave 2 have?
Some of 3211 W Armitage Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 W Armitage Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3211 W Armitage Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 W Armitage Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3211 W Armitage Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3211 W Armitage Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 3211 W Armitage Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3211 W Armitage Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3211 W Armitage Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 W Armitage Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3211 W Armitage Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3211 W Armitage Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3211 W Armitage Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 W Armitage Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3211 W Armitage Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3211 W Armitage Ave 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cobbler Square Lofts
1350 N Wells St
Chicago, IL 60610
5550 S Dorchester
5550 S Dorchester
Chicago, IL 60637
Park Lincoln By Reside
2470 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
The Parker Fulton Market
730 W Couch Pl
Chicago, IL 60661
AMLI Lofts
850 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605
1338 W Argyle
1354 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
4837 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4837 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
Algonquin Apartments
1606 E Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity