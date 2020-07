Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Tired of seeing the same listings? Need help finding your new home? Need to move right away? Uncertain about moving during COVID? New to Chicago? I have access to 100s of public and exclusive listings in Chicago and the surrounding areas. Give me a call and within a few minutes I can honestly tell you if I can help or not with your search outside of this listing. There is no charge for my service. Completely free with no strings attached.



- Nicely updated ground level 1 bdrm

- Spacious queen bdrm

- Large separate living & dining room

- Walk in closet

- Modern kitchen with plenty of kitchen cabinets & SS appliances (dishwasher, microwave)

- On site laundry room

- Heat included in rent & 1 window a/c unit provided



- Close to CTA buses & red/brown/purple line

- Perfect Lakeview East location right off Belmont & Broadway, a walker’s paradise



$1400/month

Avail asap

Only cats and small dogs



CALL or email Vanessa for details or to arrange a showing or virtual tour

312.725.9691



Illinois Licensed Realtor of Locate Chicago/Fulton Grace

Contact us to schedule a showing.