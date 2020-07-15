3159 N Hudson Ave F1

Amenities

Unit F1 Available 08/01/20 Oversized East Lakeview One Bedroom



Oversized vintage rehab available Aug 1. Most coveted tier in the building with windows on three sides. Large living room with separate formal dining room (that makes a great office if you work from home)'. Huge bedroom w spacious walk in closets. Updated kitchen with great counter space. Hardwood floors throughout. Amazing storage, 4 walk in closets. Pet friendly building, no pet fees. Laundry and bike storage on site. HEAT INCLUDED. One block to Belmont Harbor and express bus to the loop. Close to the best shopping, dining and nightlife in town. Many local indoor parking options. Agent Owned. Nicole Thomas @properties

