Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

3159 N Hudson Ave F1

3159 North Hudson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3159 North Hudson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
Unit F1 Available 08/01/20 Oversized East Lakeview One Bedroom - Property Id: 302104

Oversized vintage rehab available Aug 1. Most coveted tier in the building with windows on three sides. Large living room with separate formal dining room (that makes a great office if you work from home)'. Huge bedroom w spacious walk in closets. Updated kitchen with great counter space. Hardwood floors throughout. Amazing storage, 4 walk in closets. Pet friendly building, no pet fees. Laundry and bike storage on site. HEAT INCLUDED. One block to Belmont Harbor and express bus to the loop. Close to the best shopping, dining and nightlife in town. Many local indoor parking options. Agent Owned. Nicole Thomas @properties
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302104
Property Id 302104

(RLNE5865171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

