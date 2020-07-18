All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3154 S PRAIRIE G

3154 South Prairie Avenue · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3154 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Douglas

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit G · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful and Updated Garden Unit - Property Id: 252021

located walking distance from Illinois College of Optometry
Beautiful, Fully Furnished 3 bed/ 2 bath garden unit located on the South Side, right off of Lake Shore Drive. Walking distance to the Lake Michigan and to the Illinois College of Optometry. Stainless steel appliances, updated unit available NOW ! Hardwood Floors Throughout, Breakfast bar, Laundry in unit --perfect for roommates!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3154-s-prairie-chicago-il-unit-g/252021
Property Id 252021

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5939751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3154 S PRAIRIE G have any available units?
3154 S PRAIRIE G has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3154 S PRAIRIE G have?
Some of 3154 S PRAIRIE G's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3154 S PRAIRIE G currently offering any rent specials?
3154 S PRAIRIE G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3154 S PRAIRIE G pet-friendly?
No, 3154 S PRAIRIE G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3154 S PRAIRIE G offer parking?
No, 3154 S PRAIRIE G does not offer parking.
Does 3154 S PRAIRIE G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3154 S PRAIRIE G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3154 S PRAIRIE G have a pool?
No, 3154 S PRAIRIE G does not have a pool.
Does 3154 S PRAIRIE G have accessible units?
No, 3154 S PRAIRIE G does not have accessible units.
Does 3154 S PRAIRIE G have units with dishwashers?
No, 3154 S PRAIRIE G does not have units with dishwashers.
