Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Unit #3 Available 08/01/20 3151 Southport - Property Id: 301036



Great 3BR/1BA which can be used as a 2BR Den with Large open living room with fireplace, brand new back deck, laundry in building, new bath, new kitchen with SS Appliances & Granite Counter Tops. No Security Deposit, $350 move in fee per person.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301036

Property Id 301036



(RLNE5860044)