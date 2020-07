Amenities

Sunny English garden in a Great Logan Square location - walk to the EL, easy access to the Kennedy. Budget friendly - HEAT, COOKING GAS AND ELECTRICITY INCLUDED. This spacious unit features a rehabbed kitchen and bath, linoleum floors, CAC, laundry in the building, OFF-STREET PARKING INCLUDED for one car, enclosed porch and a back yard. Sorry, no pets. Available January 1. 1-1/2mn security deposit. required.



Terms: One year lease