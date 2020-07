Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Close to Humboldt Park this 2bd/1bath has Central A/C, GFA, SS appliances including dishwasher and coin laundry in building. Good size unit unit with large living room and ample bedroom space. Hardwood floors throughout the unit. This is vacant and available to tour. Ready for immediate move-in. Pets are welcome with additional deposit.