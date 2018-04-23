3108 N Milwaukee Ave 2B

Amenities
Newly Renovated 2Bed 1Bath in LoganSquare/Avondale - Property Id: 299493
Brand new fully gut-rehabbed two-bedroom apartment in LOGAN SQUARE / AVONDALE steps from the Belmont Blue Line and bus stations, great restaurants, bars, and cafés on Milwaukee ave and countless other great neighborhood conveniences!
3108 Milwaukee is a classic Chicago courtyard building with great open floorpans with breakfast bars, hardwood floors throughout, central heat/air, washer dryer in-unit, and condo-quality finishes in the kitchens and baths, stainless steel, stone countertops, and amazing unobstructed southern exposures for great natural sunlight throughout.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299493
