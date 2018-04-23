All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3108 N Milwaukee Ave 2B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

3108 N Milwaukee Ave 2B

3108 North Milwaukee Avenue · (708) 256-4011
Location

3108 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2B · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Newly Renovated 2Bed 1Bath in LoganSquare/Avondale - Property Id: 299493

Brand new fully gut-rehabbed two-bedroom apartment in LOGAN SQUARE / AVONDALE steps from the Belmont Blue Line and bus stations, great restaurants, bars, and cafés on Milwaukee ave and countless other great neighborhood conveniences!

3108 Milwaukee is a classic Chicago courtyard building with great open floorpans with breakfast bars, hardwood floors throughout, central heat/air, washer dryer in-unit, and condo-quality finishes in the kitchens and baths, stainless steel, stone countertops, and amazing unobstructed southern exposures for great natural sunlight throughout.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299493
Property Id 299493

(RLNE5853845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 N Milwaukee Ave 2B have any available units?
3108 N Milwaukee Ave 2B has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 N Milwaukee Ave 2B have?
Some of 3108 N Milwaukee Ave 2B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 N Milwaukee Ave 2B currently offering any rent specials?
3108 N Milwaukee Ave 2B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 N Milwaukee Ave 2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3108 N Milwaukee Ave 2B is pet friendly.
Does 3108 N Milwaukee Ave 2B offer parking?
No, 3108 N Milwaukee Ave 2B does not offer parking.
Does 3108 N Milwaukee Ave 2B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3108 N Milwaukee Ave 2B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 N Milwaukee Ave 2B have a pool?
No, 3108 N Milwaukee Ave 2B does not have a pool.
Does 3108 N Milwaukee Ave 2B have accessible units?
No, 3108 N Milwaukee Ave 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 N Milwaukee Ave 2B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 N Milwaukee Ave 2B has units with dishwashers.
