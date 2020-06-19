3059 West Diversey Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Logan Square!

Great Logan Square 2bedroom/2bathroom apartment just rehabbed with a new kitchen and bathroom, outdoor space, parking, and more. The apartment features a fully redone kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, floating kitchen island and quartz countertops. There is new hardwood floors throughout, in-unit laundry, and central heat/cooling. There is garage parking available for rent. Pet-friendly, cats and dogs allowed but no aggressive breeds.

Contact us to schedule a showing.