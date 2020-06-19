3059 West Diversey Avenue

Amenities
Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Logan Square!
Great Logan Square 2bedroom/2bathroom apartment just rehabbed with a new kitchen and bathroom, outdoor space, parking, and more. The apartment features a fully redone kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, floating kitchen island and quartz countertops. There is new hardwood floors throughout, in-unit laundry, and central heat/cooling. There is garage parking available for rent. Pet-friendly, cats and dogs allowed but no aggressive breeds.
Contact us to schedule a showing.