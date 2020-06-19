All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:34 PM

3059 West Diversey Avenue

3059 West Diversey Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1253284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3059 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Logan Square!
Great Logan Square 2bedroom/2bathroom apartment just rehabbed with a new kitchen and bathroom, outdoor space, parking, and more. The apartment features a fully redone kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, floating kitchen island and quartz countertops. There is new hardwood floors throughout, in-unit laundry, and central heat/cooling. There is garage parking available for rent. Pet-friendly, cats and dogs allowed but no aggressive breeds.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3059 West Diversey Avenue have any available units?
3059 West Diversey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3059 West Diversey Avenue have?
Some of 3059 West Diversey Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3059 West Diversey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3059 West Diversey Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3059 West Diversey Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3059 West Diversey Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3059 West Diversey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3059 West Diversey Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3059 West Diversey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3059 West Diversey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3059 West Diversey Avenue have a pool?
No, 3059 West Diversey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3059 West Diversey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3059 West Diversey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3059 West Diversey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3059 West Diversey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
