Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3055 W Eastwood Ave

3055 West Eastwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3055 West Eastwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
SUNNY VINTAGE 2 BEDROOM IN ALBANY PARK - Property Id: 225835

Location: 3055 W Eastwood ave, Albany Park, 60625
Rent: $1325
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: On site
Parking: Street

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING

- Just couple blocks from Kedzie Brown Line
- Adorable 2 bedroom with vintage fixtures including decorative fireplace
- Queen/king sized bedrooms and full sun room
- Lots of closet space
- Large back deck
- Heat and water are included in monthly rent

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225835
Property Id 225835

(RLNE5904139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

