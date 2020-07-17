Amenities

SUNNY VINTAGE 2 BEDROOM IN ALBANY PARK - Property Id: 225835



Location: 3055 W Eastwood ave, Albany Park, 60625

Rent: $1325

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: On site

Parking: Street



PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING



- Just couple blocks from Kedzie Brown Line

- Adorable 2 bedroom with vintage fixtures including decorative fireplace

- Queen/king sized bedrooms and full sun room

- Lots of closet space

- Large back deck

- Heat and water are included in monthly rent



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225835

