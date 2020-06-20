All apartments in Chicago
3050 North Davlin Court

Location

3050 North Davlin Court, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
You do not want to miss this beautiful, sun drenched, 2 bedroom + den, 1 bathroom apartment in the sought after Avondale neighborhood! This home boasts a large living area and has a separate dining room that is perfect for entertaining. The newly remodeled kitchen displays stainless steel appliances, ample counter space, a walk-in pantry that is a must have, and the private remodeled, enclosed porch off the kitchen is a bonus. Shared laundry located in the basement. Basement, aside from shared laundry, is private to the landlord. Yard use subject to agreement with the Landlord. Easy access to Milwaukee Ave, Belmont bus and Blue line at Belmont conveniently located nearby. 3 blocks from Koz Park on Diversey, and less than a mile from all that Logan Square has to offer! Permit and street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 North Davlin Court have any available units?
3050 North Davlin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 3050 North Davlin Court currently offering any rent specials?
3050 North Davlin Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 North Davlin Court pet-friendly?
No, 3050 North Davlin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3050 North Davlin Court offer parking?
No, 3050 North Davlin Court does not offer parking.
Does 3050 North Davlin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 North Davlin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 North Davlin Court have a pool?
No, 3050 North Davlin Court does not have a pool.
Does 3050 North Davlin Court have accessible units?
No, 3050 North Davlin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 North Davlin Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3050 North Davlin Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3050 North Davlin Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3050 North Davlin Court does not have units with air conditioning.
