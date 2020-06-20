3050 North Davlin Court

Amenities

You do not want to miss this beautiful, sun drenched, 2 bedroom + den, 1 bathroom apartment in the sought after Avondale neighborhood! This home boasts a large living area and has a separate dining room that is perfect for entertaining. The newly remodeled kitchen displays stainless steel appliances, ample counter space, a walk-in pantry that is a must have, and the private remodeled, enclosed porch off the kitchen is a bonus. Shared laundry located in the basement. Basement, aside from shared laundry, is private to the landlord. Yard use subject to agreement with the Landlord. Easy access to Milwaukee Ave, Belmont bus and Blue line at Belmont conveniently located nearby. 3 blocks from Koz Park on Diversey, and less than a mile from all that Logan Square has to offer! Permit and street parking.