Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom and 3 bath coach house! - Property Id: 307305



The spacious 3 bedroom and 3 bath coach house is an ideal apartment for roommates seeking privacy. Two of the bedrooms have ensuite baths and the other will use the bath on the main level. The unit has a new kitchen with granite, stainless and walnut cabinetry. The residence has 2 decks and a outside court area for the summer. The CTA Red, Brown and Purple lines are at Belmont and the #78 Belmont bus is at Clifton and Belmont. Scoop this gem up today. *****3.3.16 Peak Condos, SEE OWNER SCREEN FOR FEES/DEPOSITS.

