3040 North Ashland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

AUGUST 1 4 KING SIZE BEDROOMS NEW KITCHEN STAINLESS , HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT,11X12 OR 11X11 WILL HOLD KING SIZE BED AND FURNITURE, 2 BATHSN, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CENTRAL AIR, EAT IN KITCHEN,DISHWASHER, FULL SIZE WASHER DRYER IN UNIT LAUNDRY ROOM WITH STORAGE ALSO, ROOF DECK ,DOGS AND CATS OK, FULL SERVICE STAFF FOR REPAIRS , 3 BLOCKS TO BROWN LINE.ROOF DECK, 3 BLOCKS TO BROWN LINE, TENANT NOTICE WEEKDAY SHOWING AFTER 5:30 ONLY AS TENANTS WORKING FROM HOME,WEEKENDS AS NEEDED CALL JOHN FOR LOCK BOX CODE THANKS.