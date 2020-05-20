3026 North Allen Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Gorgeous 2019 gut rehab located near bustling Logan Square. First floor unit is light and bright; featuring gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances, plenty of counter space and quiet-close cabinets. New in-unit full size W/D, spa like bath, individual Nest temperature control and ample closet space. No details overlooked and thoughtful touches throughout, including Ring outdoor camera/motion light system. Shared patio in rear of property. Plenty of restaurants, shops and grocery located steps from unit and Belmont CTA Blue Line is under a 5 minute walk. One outdoor parking space included in rent.