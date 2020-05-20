All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:17 AM

3026 North Allen Avenue

3026 North Allen Avenue · (305) 934-1446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3026 North Allen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Gorgeous 2019 gut rehab located near bustling Logan Square. First floor unit is light and bright; featuring gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances, plenty of counter space and quiet-close cabinets. New in-unit full size W/D, spa like bath, individual Nest temperature control and ample closet space. No details overlooked and thoughtful touches throughout, including Ring outdoor camera/motion light system. Shared patio in rear of property. Plenty of restaurants, shops and grocery located steps from unit and Belmont CTA Blue Line is under a 5 minute walk. One outdoor parking space included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 North Allen Avenue have any available units?
3026 North Allen Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3026 North Allen Avenue have?
Some of 3026 North Allen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 North Allen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3026 North Allen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 North Allen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3026 North Allen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3026 North Allen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3026 North Allen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3026 North Allen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3026 North Allen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 North Allen Avenue have a pool?
No, 3026 North Allen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3026 North Allen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3026 North Allen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 North Allen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3026 North Allen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
