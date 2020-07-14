All apartments in Chicago
302 N Canal St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

302 N Canal St

302 North Canal Street · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

302 North Canal Street, Chicago, IL 60606
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2850 · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
dog park
pool table
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
Steps to Train! Dog Park! Lounge w/ Pool Table! - Property Id: 277381

This building features studio, convertible, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent on the banks of the Chicago River in the River North/Fulton Market District. Enjoy walking to the Loop, River North, and the Merchandise Mart, with easy access to Interstates 90, 94, and 290. The Pink, Green, Brown, Blue, Orange, and Purple 'El' Lines are within walking distance. YOn-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness cardio studio and weight room, a resistance pool, sundeck with WiFi, gas grills, lounge chairs, and fire pit. Step outside and enjoy spectacular skyline views from the seventh floor private resident terrace, or enjoy the view from a comfortable chair in the resident lounge.

Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277381
Property Id 277381

(RLNE5898382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 N Canal St have any available units?
302 N Canal St has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 N Canal St have?
Some of 302 N Canal St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 N Canal St currently offering any rent specials?
302 N Canal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 N Canal St pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 N Canal St is pet friendly.
Does 302 N Canal St offer parking?
No, 302 N Canal St does not offer parking.
Does 302 N Canal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 N Canal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 N Canal St have a pool?
Yes, 302 N Canal St has a pool.
Does 302 N Canal St have accessible units?
No, 302 N Canal St does not have accessible units.
Does 302 N Canal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 N Canal St does not have units with dishwashers.
