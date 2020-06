Amenities

Recent gut rehab. 3 bed 1 baths, plus large dining room. Approx 1200 sq ft. All new plumbing, electric, Individual HVAC (brand new furnace and AC). Hardwood floors throughout, new windows, in unit washer dryer. Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash. Garbage disposal. 1 pkg space available in new 3 car garage. Rear deck of 13' x 6'. Owner is a Licensed real estate broker in the state of Illinois. Less than 1 block to the Brown line stop at Francisco.