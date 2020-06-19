3 West Chestnut Street

Amenities

Two Bedroom Apartment in Gold Coast

It's not just your apartment. It's your home. Located in the popular Gold Coast neighborhood, Chestnut Place Apartments in Chicago is a place you can finally call home. Enjoy a newly-renovated apartment or choose one of our classic layouts. Numerous amenities provide convenience and cater to your needs. Spectacular views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline greet you each day while fabulous shopping, dining and entertainment await just steps from your front door.



Garage, Laundry, Storage, Valet, Business Center, Dishwasher

Contact us to schedule a showing.