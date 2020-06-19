All apartments in Chicago
3 West Chestnut Street
3 West Chestnut Street

3 West Chestnut Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1675286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 West Chestnut Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 02G · Avail. now

$1,923

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
business center
valet service
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
garage
valet service
Two Bedroom Apartment in Gold Coast
It's not just your apartment. It's your home. Located in the popular Gold Coast neighborhood, Chestnut Place Apartments in Chicago is a place you can finally call home. Enjoy a newly-renovated apartment or choose one of our classic layouts. Numerous amenities provide convenience and cater to your needs. Spectacular views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline greet you each day while fabulous shopping, dining and entertainment await just steps from your front door.

Amenities:
Garage, Laundry, Storage, Valet, Business Center, Dishwasher
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 West Chestnut Street have any available units?
3 West Chestnut Street has a unit available for $1,923 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 West Chestnut Street have?
Some of 3 West Chestnut Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 West Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
3 West Chestnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 West Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 West Chestnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 3 West Chestnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 3 West Chestnut Street does offer parking.
Does 3 West Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 West Chestnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 West Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 3 West Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 3 West Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 3 West Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3 West Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 West Chestnut Street has units with dishwashers.
