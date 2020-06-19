All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 298 West Ohio Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
298 West Ohio Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:14 PM

298 West Ohio Street

298 West Ohio Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1675192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

298 West Ohio Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3006 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Stunning 2 bed/2 bath Silver Tower condo available in the River North! Pets welcome!
Stunning 2 bed/2 bath Silver Tower condo available in the River North neighborhood. Features include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk in closet and extra closet space, and large private balcony. Kitchen features custom faucet, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Internet, cable! This contemporary elevator building features many luxury amenities such as a fitness center, doorman and rooftop deck. Garage parking INCLUDED!

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Garage, Roof Deck, Business Center, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 298 West Ohio Street have any available units?
298 West Ohio Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 298 West Ohio Street have?
Some of 298 West Ohio Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 298 West Ohio Street currently offering any rent specials?
298 West Ohio Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 West Ohio Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 298 West Ohio Street is pet friendly.
Does 298 West Ohio Street offer parking?
Yes, 298 West Ohio Street does offer parking.
Does 298 West Ohio Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 298 West Ohio Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 West Ohio Street have a pool?
No, 298 West Ohio Street does not have a pool.
Does 298 West Ohio Street have accessible units?
No, 298 West Ohio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 298 West Ohio Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 298 West Ohio Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 298 West Ohio Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5550 S Dorchester
5550 S Dorchester
Chicago, IL 60637
Berteau Manor
4200 North Ashland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
5339-5345 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5339 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
3229-31 N Kenmore
3229 North Kenmore Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5201 W Washington Blvd
5201-07 West Washington Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60644
State and Grand
505 N State St
Chicago, IL 60654
Carriage House Lofts
1545 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
One East Delaware
1 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity