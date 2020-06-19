298 West Ohio Street

Amenities

Stunning 2 bed/2 bath Silver Tower condo available in the River North! Pets welcome!

Stunning 2 bed/2 bath Silver Tower condo available in the River North neighborhood. Features include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk in closet and extra closet space, and large private balcony. Kitchen features custom faucet, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Internet, cable! This contemporary elevator building features many luxury amenities such as a fitness center, doorman and rooftop deck. Garage parking INCLUDED!



