2908 N MILDRED
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:03 PM

2908 N MILDRED

2908 North Mildred Avenue · (312) 961-1674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2908 North Mildred Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome Rehabbed 1 bed on quiet side street in Lakeview!! In-Unit laundry! Hardwood floors, good natural light!Awesome location in the heart of Lakeview! Located on a quiet tree-lined street, you are walking distance to the lake, and all that Lakeview has to offer. Ridiculous amount of great restaurants and bars within walking distance! Close to Trader Joes! Great public transit options, Brown line at Wellington or Diversey and Halsted buses all close by!Pet friendly!! Bring your furry friends!! 40 lb weight limit. $500/dog. $200/cat. 2 pets total*Pictures of model unit (studio), finishes will be the same, plus a Bedroom! ELAN310293

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 N MILDRED have any available units?
2908 N MILDRED doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 2908 N MILDRED currently offering any rent specials?
2908 N MILDRED isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 N MILDRED pet-friendly?
Yes, 2908 N MILDRED is pet friendly.
Does 2908 N MILDRED offer parking?
No, 2908 N MILDRED does not offer parking.
Does 2908 N MILDRED have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 N MILDRED does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 N MILDRED have a pool?
No, 2908 N MILDRED does not have a pool.
Does 2908 N MILDRED have accessible units?
No, 2908 N MILDRED does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 N MILDRED have units with dishwashers?
No, 2908 N MILDRED does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2908 N MILDRED have units with air conditioning?
No, 2908 N MILDRED does not have units with air conditioning.
