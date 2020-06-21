2850 North Christiana Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

My studio would be the perfect place to spend a season in Chicago with a flexible lease of minimum 3 months to a year, or longer (Contact me for shorter term stays as well) - Available July 1.



Located a short 2 1/2 block walk from the blue line Logan Square "L" stop, it is situated only 20 minutes from downtown and about 45 minutes from Chicago O'Hare airport.



Recently rehabbed, this studio makes a comfortable home with hardwood floors, granite, brand-new stainless steel appliances, an air conditioner and an in-unit washer/dryer as well as free laundry in the building. Elegantly furnished, I can provide everything you might need including kitchenware and even linens. Just come with your luggage and move right in!



I am asking $1,250/month for a minimum 1 year long-term lease, or $1,350 for a short-term lease, with an equivalent security deposit. Utilities are not included.



I am looking for the right tenant with whom I can entrust this beautiful studio - someone who proves to be trustworthy and responsible! Please send a detailed email describing yourself and your situation and hopefully we can make a mutually-agreeable match. Sorry, you must be a non-smoker and I love animals but can't allow any pets.