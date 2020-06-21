All apartments in Chicago
2850 North Christiana Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:06 AM

2850 North Christiana Avenue

2850 North Christiana Avenue · (949) 637-2464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2850 North Christiana Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Studio

Unit G · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
My studio would be the perfect place to spend a season in Chicago with a flexible lease of minimum 3 months to a year, or longer (Contact me for shorter term stays as well) - Available July 1.

Located a short 2 1/2 block walk from the blue line Logan Square "L" stop, it is situated only 20 minutes from downtown and about 45 minutes from Chicago O'Hare airport.

Recently rehabbed, this studio makes a comfortable home with hardwood floors, granite, brand-new stainless steel appliances, an air conditioner and an in-unit washer/dryer as well as free laundry in the building. Elegantly furnished, I can provide everything you might need including kitchenware and even linens. Just come with your luggage and move right in!

I am asking $1,250/month for a minimum 1 year long-term lease, or $1,350 for a short-term lease, with an equivalent security deposit. Utilities are not included.

I am looking for the right tenant with whom I can entrust this beautiful studio - someone who proves to be trustworthy and responsible! Please send a detailed email describing yourself and your situation and hopefully we can make a mutually-agreeable match. Sorry, you must be a non-smoker and I love animals but can't allow any pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

