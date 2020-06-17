2844 West Addison

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Please call Lourdes at 773-370-1989 to schedule a viewing. Irving Park Area adjacent to Avondale / 2844 W. Addison, 2S / Available Now / $1400 Rent / $500 Move in Fee / Pets Ok with $200 pet fee (dogs under 30 lbs) One pet max / Heat Included / Tenant Only Pays for Cooking Gas and Electric / Parking available for $50/month / $50 Credit/ Background Check - Good Credit, No Evictions / 1 Year Lease. Modern and spacious, South Facing, 2nd Fl unit with hardwood floors, in unit laundry, kitchen with fully equipped appliances (stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher), split bedrooms with closets and assigned outdoor parking space available. Living room: 11 x 19 Kitchen: 06 x 10'9 Bedroom 1: 09 x 14 Bedroom 2: 09 x 12 Nearby favorites: Addison Mall, Horner Park, McFetridge Sports Center, Athletic Field Park, Mariano's, Jewel, Target, Aldi, Cheif O'Neils, Chipotle, Subway, Honey Butter Fried Chicken, Parachute, Kuma's Corner, Cafe Tola and more!! Transportation: Addison Bus stop just steps away, less than a mile to Addison Blue and 90/94 Expressway, 10 min walk to Western Ave. Call Lourdes at 773-370-1989 to schedule a viewing. Cogent Real Estate, LLC www.ChicagoApartmentsonline.net An Equal Housing Opportunity



Terms: One year lease