Chicago, IL
2844 West Addison
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

2844 West Addison

2844 West Addison Street · (872) 208-5722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2844 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Please call Lourdes at 773-370-1989 to schedule a viewing. Irving Park Area adjacent to Avondale / 2844 W. Addison, 2S / Available Now / $1400 Rent / $500 Move in Fee / Pets Ok with $200 pet fee (dogs under 30 lbs) One pet max / Heat Included / Tenant Only Pays for Cooking Gas and Electric / Parking available for $50/month / $50 Credit/ Background Check - Good Credit, No Evictions / 1 Year Lease. Modern and spacious, South Facing, 2nd Fl unit with hardwood floors, in unit laundry, kitchen with fully equipped appliances (stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher), split bedrooms with closets and assigned outdoor parking space available. Living room: 11 x 19 Kitchen: 06 x 10'9 Bedroom 1: 09 x 14 Bedroom 2: 09 x 12 Nearby favorites: Addison Mall, Horner Park, McFetridge Sports Center, Athletic Field Park, Mariano's, Jewel, Target, Aldi, Cheif O'Neils, Chipotle, Subway, Honey Butter Fried Chicken, Parachute, Kuma's Corner, Cafe Tola and more!! Transportation: Addison Bus stop just steps away, less than a mile to Addison Blue and 90/94 Expressway, 10 min walk to Western Ave. Call Lourdes at 773-370-1989 to schedule a viewing. Cogent Real Estate, LLC www.ChicagoApartmentsonline.net An Equal Housing Opportunity

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2844 West Addison have any available units?
2844 West Addison has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2844 West Addison have?
Some of 2844 West Addison's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2844 West Addison currently offering any rent specials?
2844 West Addison isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2844 West Addison pet-friendly?
Yes, 2844 West Addison is pet friendly.
Does 2844 West Addison offer parking?
Yes, 2844 West Addison does offer parking.
Does 2844 West Addison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2844 West Addison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2844 West Addison have a pool?
No, 2844 West Addison does not have a pool.
Does 2844 West Addison have accessible units?
No, 2844 West Addison does not have accessible units.
Does 2844 West Addison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2844 West Addison has units with dishwashers.
