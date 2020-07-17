All apartments in Chicago
2835 W Cullom Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2835 W Cullom Ave

2835 W Cullom Ave · (224) 226-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2835 W Cullom Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1050 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
JUST BLOCKS FROM HORNER PARK!HEAT, WATER INCLUDED! - Property Id: 272899

Location: 2835 W Cullom Ave, Horner Park, 60618
Rent: $1050
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed
Laundry: On-site
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING

- 2 blocks to Horner Park
- Quite tree lined street
- Spacious one bedroom apartment
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Queen size bedroom
- Second floor unit
- Dishwasher
- Must have credit in good standing
- No security deposit, $350 move in fee only

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2835-w-cullom-ave-chicago-il/272899
Property Id 272899

(RLNE5950782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 W Cullom Ave have any available units?
2835 W Cullom Ave has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 W Cullom Ave have?
Some of 2835 W Cullom Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 W Cullom Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2835 W Cullom Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 W Cullom Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2835 W Cullom Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2835 W Cullom Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2835 W Cullom Ave offers parking.
Does 2835 W Cullom Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 W Cullom Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 W Cullom Ave have a pool?
No, 2835 W Cullom Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2835 W Cullom Ave have accessible units?
No, 2835 W Cullom Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 W Cullom Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2835 W Cullom Ave has units with dishwashers.
