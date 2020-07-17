Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

JUST BLOCKS FROM HORNER PARK!HEAT, WATER INCLUDED! - Property Id: 272899



Location: 2835 W Cullom Ave, Horner Park, 60618

Rent: $1050

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed

Laundry: On-site

Parking: Street



VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING



- 2 blocks to Horner Park

- Quite tree lined street

- Spacious one bedroom apartment

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Queen size bedroom

- Second floor unit

- Dishwasher

- Must have credit in good standing

- No security deposit, $350 move in fee only



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2835-w-cullom-ave-chicago-il/272899

Property Id 272899



(RLNE5950782)