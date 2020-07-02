All apartments in Chicago
2800 N LAKE SHORE
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:04 PM

2800 N LAKE SHORE

2800 North Lake Shore Drive West · (773) 698-6648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2800 North Lake Shore Drive West, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
Smartly laid out large Junior 1 bed. About 600sq feet of living space with updated white tile bath, huge closet spaces and extra storage. Brand new barn wood flooring and freshly painted. The wall of windows lets great eastern exposure light in. Great kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of counter space, dishwasher and full fridge. The building provides 24 hr door staff, pool, gym, updated hallways and decor, and an amazing penthouse sun deck overlooking all of Lincoln Park and the Southern views of Lake Michigan. Accepted tenants must attend an orientation meeting with the building to go over the rules and regulations. Prepared to be happily surprised at the space, light and functionality of this studio. You will want to stay for a few years! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 N LAKE SHORE have any available units?
2800 N LAKE SHORE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 N LAKE SHORE have?
Some of 2800 N LAKE SHORE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 N LAKE SHORE currently offering any rent specials?
2800 N LAKE SHORE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 N LAKE SHORE pet-friendly?
No, 2800 N LAKE SHORE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2800 N LAKE SHORE offer parking?
No, 2800 N LAKE SHORE does not offer parking.
Does 2800 N LAKE SHORE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 N LAKE SHORE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 N LAKE SHORE have a pool?
Yes, 2800 N LAKE SHORE has a pool.
Does 2800 N LAKE SHORE have accessible units?
No, 2800 N LAKE SHORE does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 N LAKE SHORE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 N LAKE SHORE has units with dishwashers.
