2800 N LAKE SHORE

Smartly laid out large Junior 1 bed. About 600sq feet of living space with updated white tile bath, huge closet spaces and extra storage. Brand new barn wood flooring and freshly painted. The wall of windows lets great eastern exposure light in. Great kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of counter space, dishwasher and full fridge. The building provides 24 hr door staff, pool, gym, updated hallways and decor, and an amazing penthouse sun deck overlooking all of Lincoln Park and the Southern views of Lake Michigan. Accepted tenants must attend an orientation meeting with the building to go over the rules and regulations. Prepared to be happily surprised at the space, light and functionality of this studio. You will want to stay for a few years! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty