280 W Hubbard St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

280 W Hubbard St

280 West Hubbard Street · No Longer Available
Location

280 West Hubbard Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
sauna
1.5 Months FREE!! Incredible Deal! LUX 1bed - Property Id: 282947

Incredible price on River North 1bed
Sliding door for complete living room and bedroom separation - lives like a true 1bed!
Steps to EBC!!
HW floors
Massive walk-in closet
HUGE F-C windows
Spacious functional floor plan

Price reflects 1.5 mo free

??Incredible amenities -
Rooftop sundeck
Outdoor pool
Gym
Indoor Spa, Sauna and Steam Rooms
Billiards Room
Smoke-Free
Private dog walk and pet wash
CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!

Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282947
Property Id 282947

(RLNE5911852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 W Hubbard St have any available units?
280 W Hubbard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 280 W Hubbard St have?
Some of 280 W Hubbard St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 W Hubbard St currently offering any rent specials?
280 W Hubbard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 W Hubbard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 280 W Hubbard St is pet friendly.
Does 280 W Hubbard St offer parking?
No, 280 W Hubbard St does not offer parking.
Does 280 W Hubbard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 280 W Hubbard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 W Hubbard St have a pool?
Yes, 280 W Hubbard St has a pool.
Does 280 W Hubbard St have accessible units?
No, 280 W Hubbard St does not have accessible units.
Does 280 W Hubbard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 W Hubbard St has units with dishwashers.
