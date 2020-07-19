280 W Hubbard St

Amenities
1.5 Months FREE!! Incredible Deal! LUX 1bed - Property Id: 282947
Incredible price on River North 1bed
Sliding door for complete living room and bedroom separation - lives like a true 1bed!
Steps to EBC!!
HW floors
Massive walk-in closet
HUGE F-C windows
Spacious functional floor plan
Price reflects 1.5 mo free
??Incredible amenities -
Rooftop sundeck
Outdoor pool
Gym
Indoor Spa, Sauna and Steam Rooms
Billiards Room
Smoke-Free
Private dog walk and pet wash
