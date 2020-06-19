All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

2765 North Wolcott Avenue

2765 North Wolcott Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1719935
Location

2765 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit J · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lincoln Park light filled corner townhome in cozy gated courtyard. Located in top rated Prescott Elementary school and Lincoln Park High School. This 4-level townhome checks all the boxes! 3Bed+den, 2 gar garage, incredible roof top deck, abundance of light, open second level with kitchen, grill deck, wet bar, 1/2 bath and open family room filled w/ windows. 3rd floor has corner master bedroom w/ organized closets and updated bath. 2nd full bath + large 2nd level corner bedroom. 4th level has huge bedroom w/ high ceilings and 3 walls of windows. Roof top deck w/ great views! Amazing outdoor living space. Pet friendly w/ additional pet fee. Available June 1st.

Amenities:
Garage, Fireplace, Private Deck, Balcony, Dining Room, Multi Level, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2765 North Wolcott Avenue have any available units?
2765 North Wolcott Avenue has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2765 North Wolcott Avenue have?
Some of 2765 North Wolcott Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2765 North Wolcott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2765 North Wolcott Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2765 North Wolcott Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2765 North Wolcott Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2765 North Wolcott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2765 North Wolcott Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2765 North Wolcott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2765 North Wolcott Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2765 North Wolcott Avenue have a pool?
No, 2765 North Wolcott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2765 North Wolcott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2765 North Wolcott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2765 North Wolcott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2765 North Wolcott Avenue has units with dishwashers.
