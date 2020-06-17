2754 North Hampden Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool

MUST SEE 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE WITH BASIC CABLE & PARKING INCLD!

Cozy & bright 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Lincoln Park! Features include updated, stainless steel kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, updated bath. Additional features include walk-in closet, laundry in-unit, and on site. Rental price includes basic cable and 1 parking space. Hi-rise Bldg has 24 hr doorperson, exercise room, laundry facility, pool on rooftop overlooking lake & Party room. Great Lincoln Park location within steps to Lake, Restaurants, Nightlife, Trader Joe's, etc. Sorry, no pets. Available June 1!

Contact us to schedule a showing.