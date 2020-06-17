All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
2754 North Hampden Court
Last updated June 1 2020 at 11:06 PM

2754 North Hampden Court

2754 North Hampden Court · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1700763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2754 North Hampden Court, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1OO3 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
MUST SEE 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE WITH BASIC CABLE & PARKING INCLD!
Cozy & bright 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Lincoln Park! Features include updated, stainless steel kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, updated bath. Additional features include walk-in closet, laundry in-unit, and on site. Rental price includes basic cable and 1 parking space. Hi-rise Bldg has 24 hr doorperson, exercise room, laundry facility, pool on rooftop overlooking lake & Party room. Great Lincoln Park location within steps to Lake, Restaurants, Nightlife, Trader Joe's, etc. Sorry, no pets. Available June 1!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2754 North Hampden Court have any available units?
2754 North Hampden Court has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2754 North Hampden Court have?
Some of 2754 North Hampden Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2754 North Hampden Court currently offering any rent specials?
2754 North Hampden Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2754 North Hampden Court pet-friendly?
No, 2754 North Hampden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2754 North Hampden Court offer parking?
Yes, 2754 North Hampden Court does offer parking.
Does 2754 North Hampden Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2754 North Hampden Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2754 North Hampden Court have a pool?
Yes, 2754 North Hampden Court has a pool.
Does 2754 North Hampden Court have accessible units?
No, 2754 North Hampden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2754 North Hampden Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2754 North Hampden Court has units with dishwashers.
