2754 North Hampden Court

MUST SEE 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE WITH BASIC CABLE & PARKING INCLD!
Cozy & bright 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Lincoln Park! Features include updated, stainless steel kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, updated bath. Additional features include walk-in closet, laundry in-unit, and on site. Rental price includes basic cable and 1 parking space. Hi-rise Bldg has 24 hr doorperson, exercise room, laundry facility, pool on rooftop overlooking lake & Party room. Great Lincoln Park location within steps to Lake, Restaurants, Nightlife, Trader Joe's, etc. Sorry, no pets. Available June 1!
