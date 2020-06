Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

Unit 1n Available 07/01/20 **New construction duplex w/ live video tour!** - Property Id: 288504



New construction duplex off Diversey & Southport, near the brown line

Incredible updated apartment in Lincoln Park. New construction duplex with parking included. This beautiful renovation has in unit laundry, dishwasher, hardwood floors. Cats are allowed in the building.



Feel free to reach out!

Alondra@chicagoprg.com

773-947-4591

Pioneer Realty Group!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288504

Property Id 288504



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5811761)