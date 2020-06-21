2741 N Seminary Ave 2

Amenities
Lincoln Park 3 bed 1 bath w/ heat, cable included! - Property Id: 271031
Please call or text Chris Jinks today! 630-750-6090
Gorgeous Lincoln Park 3 bed 1 bath available NOW! The unit offers hardwood floors throughout, large bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, modern bathroom, laundry in building, dishwasher, easy street parking, window ac (provided), pets are welcome and your HEAT, CABLE and INTERNET are INCLUDED!! Many great dining and entertainment options near by!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271031
Property Id 271031
(RLNE5837077)