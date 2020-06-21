All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2741 N Seminary Ave 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2741 N Seminary Ave 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2741 N Seminary Ave 2

2741 North Seminary Avenue · (630) 750-6090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2741 North Seminary Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Lincoln Park 3 bed 1 bath w/ heat, cable included! - Property Id: 271031

Please call or text Chris Jinks today! 630-750-6090

Gorgeous Lincoln Park 3 bed 1 bath available NOW! The unit offers hardwood floors throughout, large bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, modern bathroom, laundry in building, dishwasher, easy street parking, window ac (provided), pets are welcome and your HEAT, CABLE and INTERNET are INCLUDED!! Many great dining and entertainment options near by!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271031
Property Id 271031

(RLNE5837077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2741 N Seminary Ave 2 have any available units?
2741 N Seminary Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2741 N Seminary Ave 2 have?
Some of 2741 N Seminary Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2741 N Seminary Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2741 N Seminary Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2741 N Seminary Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2741 N Seminary Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2741 N Seminary Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 2741 N Seminary Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2741 N Seminary Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2741 N Seminary Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2741 N Seminary Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 2741 N Seminary Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2741 N Seminary Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 2741 N Seminary Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2741 N Seminary Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2741 N Seminary Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2741 N Seminary Ave 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eden Commons
2701 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
3818 N Sheffield Ave
3818 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview 3200
3218 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60626
Pangea 8236 S Maryland
8236 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
The Van der Rohe
2933 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
Wave Lakeview
420 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1101 W Columbia
1101 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
200 Squared
210 N. Wells
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity