2737 N Mildred 3

Great 3 Bed In Lakeview - Property Id: 280041



Ideally located in the heart of Chicago's vibrant Lincoln Park neighborhood, our pet-friendly vintage walk-up is on a quiet tree-lined block minutes from the Diversey Brown Line station, plus amazing shopping, dining, and green space. These sun-filled apartments offer spacious layouts, hardwood floors, kitchens with modern appliances, queen sized bedrooms, central A/C, and in-unit washer/dryer. Spectacular Lincoln Park with its zoo, ponds, and gardens is two short blocks east. The lakefront trail and beaches are just beyond. Clark and Halsted streets offer eclectic food, shops, and entertainment. Also, walk just 5 minutes to Trader Joe's. This location is great for DePaul students! Contact us for more information and to learn of upcoming availability. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally manged by Peak Properties.

