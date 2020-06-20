All apartments in Chicago
2737 N Mildred 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2737 N Mildred 3

2737 North Mildred Avenue · (248) 416-2141
Location

2737 North Mildred Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 3 Bed In Lakeview - Property Id: 280041

Ideally located in the heart of Chicago's vibrant Lincoln Park neighborhood, our pet-friendly vintage walk-up is on a quiet tree-lined block minutes from the Diversey Brown Line station, plus amazing shopping, dining, and green space. These sun-filled apartments offer spacious layouts, hardwood floors, kitchens with modern appliances, queen sized bedrooms, central A/C, and in-unit washer/dryer. Spectacular Lincoln Park with its zoo, ponds, and gardens is two short blocks east. The lakefront trail and beaches are just beyond. Clark and Halsted streets offer eclectic food, shops, and entertainment. Also, walk just 5 minutes to Trader Joe's. This location is great for DePaul students! Contact us for more information and to learn of upcoming availability. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally manged by Peak Properties.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280041
Property Id 280041

(RLNE5782899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 N Mildred 3 have any available units?
2737 N Mildred 3 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2737 N Mildred 3 have?
Some of 2737 N Mildred 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2737 N Mildred 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2737 N Mildred 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 N Mildred 3 pet-friendly?
No, 2737 N Mildred 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2737 N Mildred 3 offer parking?
No, 2737 N Mildred 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2737 N Mildred 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2737 N Mildred 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 N Mildred 3 have a pool?
No, 2737 N Mildred 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2737 N Mildred 3 have accessible units?
No, 2737 N Mildred 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 N Mildred 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2737 N Mildred 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
