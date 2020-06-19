All apartments in Chicago
2734 North Fairfield Avenue

2734 North Fairfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2734 North Fairfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Logan Square duplexed 2bed/2bath condo is located just north of the boulevard. Great investment opportunity or live in owner. First floor living area, modern kitchen, bath, & second bedroom, with private master suite on second level. Both bedrooms feature walk in closets. This condo was fully renovated in 2016 with contemporary finishes throughout. Quiet one-way street close to Logan business district. Central HVAC and in-unit laundry. Easy street parking. See virtual tour link. Small pet allowed $25/month pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

