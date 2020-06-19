2734 North Fairfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Logan Square duplexed 2bed/2bath condo is located just north of the boulevard. Great investment opportunity or live in owner. First floor living area, modern kitchen, bath, & second bedroom, with private master suite on second level. Both bedrooms feature walk in closets. This condo was fully renovated in 2016 with contemporary finishes throughout. Quiet one-way street close to Logan business district. Central HVAC and in-unit laundry. Easy street parking. See virtual tour link. Small pet allowed $25/month pet fee.