Chicago, IL
2733 N Seminary Ave 3
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

2733 N Seminary Ave 3

2733 North Seminary Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2733 North Seminary Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Top Floor 2 Bed / 1 Office - Lakeview! - Property Id: 308503

This 2 bedroom unit features a small office, hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and an updated bathroom. Extra spacious living and dining room combo with fantastic natural lighting makes great for entertaining or for extra space for desks. Office could be used as a 3rd bedroom! Full-sized, updated bathroom. Heat included! Location is steps from the Diversey Brown & Purple Lines and 4 blocks from the Fullerton Red Line. Steps to local nightlife, restaurants, and parks. No Security Deposit Required! Free laundry and storage facilities on site! Outdoor space includes a private back porch and a shared yard! Easy street parking! Pets OK!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308503
Property Id 308503

(RLNE5890812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 N Seminary Ave 3 have any available units?
2733 N Seminary Ave 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2733 N Seminary Ave 3 have?
Some of 2733 N Seminary Ave 3's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2733 N Seminary Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2733 N Seminary Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 N Seminary Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2733 N Seminary Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2733 N Seminary Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 2733 N Seminary Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2733 N Seminary Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 N Seminary Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 N Seminary Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 2733 N Seminary Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2733 N Seminary Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 2733 N Seminary Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 N Seminary Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2733 N Seminary Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
