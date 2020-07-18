2724 West Lunt Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

located in great neighborhood of West Rogers Park.very spacious apartments with high ceilings have it all! Everything has been completely remodeled and modernized. All of the apartments feature new hardwood flooring throughout, fresh paint, new lighting with exposed beams, as well as brand new modernly designed kitchens and bathrooms with tiled flooring and tubes. The eat-in kitchens with granite countertops and islands include all stainless steel stoves, dishwashers, microwaves, and refrigerators, (some apartments available with white appliances). The entire building also has new energy efficient windows, new 90% efficient furnace and new central air! Washer and gas dryer installed in every unit in a separate laundry pantry. Lots of large closets and storage space throughout unit!



Terms: One year lease