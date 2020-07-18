All apartments in Chicago
2724 West Lunt Ave.
2724 West Lunt Ave.

2724 West Lunt Avenue · (312) 316-9925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2724 West Lunt Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
located in great neighborhood of West Rogers Park.very spacious apartments with high ceilings have it all! Everything has been completely remodeled and modernized. All of the apartments feature new hardwood flooring throughout, fresh paint, new lighting with exposed beams, as well as brand new modernly designed kitchens and bathrooms with tiled flooring and tubes. The eat-in kitchens with granite countertops and islands include all stainless steel stoves, dishwashers, microwaves, and refrigerators, (some apartments available with white appliances). The entire building also has new energy efficient windows, new 90% efficient furnace and new central air! Washer and gas dryer installed in every unit in a separate laundry pantry. Lots of large closets and storage space throughout unit!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 West Lunt Ave. have any available units?
2724 West Lunt Ave. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2724 West Lunt Ave. have?
Some of 2724 West Lunt Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 West Lunt Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2724 West Lunt Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 West Lunt Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2724 West Lunt Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2724 West Lunt Ave. offer parking?
No, 2724 West Lunt Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2724 West Lunt Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2724 West Lunt Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 West Lunt Ave. have a pool?
No, 2724 West Lunt Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2724 West Lunt Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2724 West Lunt Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 West Lunt Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 West Lunt Ave. has units with dishwashers.
