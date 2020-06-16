2722 North Monticello Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities

2BD/1.5BA

This beautiful renovated 2bd/1.5ba garden unit is available 8/1! Unit features a spacious modern kitchen with plenty of counter space and storage/cabinets, a dishwasher, over the range microwave, eat in bar, second bedroom comes with a tv-mount pre-installed! Bathroom features contemporary subway tiling! Gas fireplace recently installed. Unit has a washer and dryer! You do not want to miss out on this gorgeous unit! Call now to schedule a showing!

Andrew Wright

Fulton Grace Realty

312-702-9578



Contact us to schedule a showing.