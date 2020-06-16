All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2722 North Monticello Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2722 North Monticello Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:41 PM

2722 North Monticello Avenue

2722 North Monticello Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1914742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2722 North Monticello Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2BD/1.5BA
This beautiful renovated 2bd/1.5ba garden unit is available 8/1! Unit features a spacious modern kitchen with plenty of counter space and storage/cabinets, a dishwasher, over the range microwave, eat in bar, second bedroom comes with a tv-mount pre-installed! Bathroom features contemporary subway tiling! Gas fireplace recently installed. Unit has a washer and dryer! You do not want to miss out on this gorgeous unit! Call now to schedule a showing!
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 North Monticello Avenue have any available units?
2722 North Monticello Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2722 North Monticello Avenue have?
Some of 2722 North Monticello Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 North Monticello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2722 North Monticello Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 North Monticello Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2722 North Monticello Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2722 North Monticello Avenue offer parking?
No, 2722 North Monticello Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2722 North Monticello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2722 North Monticello Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 North Monticello Avenue have a pool?
No, 2722 North Monticello Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2722 North Monticello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2722 North Monticello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 North Monticello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2722 North Monticello Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2722 North Monticello Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

628 W. Roscoe Apt.
628 West Roscoe Street
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
4535 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4535 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
3054-58 N Greenview / 1507-11 W Barry
3054 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Pine Grove
3610 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
Pangea 8236 S Maryland
8236 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
4817-23 N Wolcott
4817 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
2801 W Logan Blvd
2801 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity