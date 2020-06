Amenities

NORTH LINCOLN SQUARE/BUDLONG WOODS. BEAUTIFUL BRIGHT 2 BED PLUS OFFICE AND 1 BATH THIS UNIT HAS ALL NEWER KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTER TOPS ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW HARDWOOD FLOOR IN HALLWAY AND KITCHEN, AND BATHROOM. LOTS OF CLOSETS, HUGE SHARED BASEMENT, LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE. COMPLEMENTARY WASHER AND DRYER. CATS ARE OK. PARKING IS AVAILABLE FOR ADDITIONAL FEE. NEAR BY SHOPS PARK AND TRANSPORTATION