2703 W Thomas St 3

Right where Ukrainian Village and Humboldt Park converge, this is a rare opportunity to rent a condo-finished, new gut-rehab owner's unit with the whole 9 yards:

Luxury finishes throughout + Incredible arched front picture windows + Nest thermostat central air + Fireplace + Eat-in kitchen with backsplash and overhang island + Huge private back deck + Tons of space + 42 inch cabinets, tons of storage + Beautiful stainless steel appliances. + Extra high ceilings + Exposed brick + Absolutely unprecedented amount of storage!! Big front coat closet, big rear coat closet and huge linen closet in the center of the unit + Heated Garage Parking spot available for rent .



All bedrooms can accommodate king beds, have large closets and loads of natural light. Bathrooms feature large format tiles and luxury fixtures, massive dining set up, entertainment area and dog zone! The unit is pet friendly.

