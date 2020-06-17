All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2703 W Thomas St 3

2703 West Thomas Street · (312) 945-2989
Location

2703 West Thomas Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
YOU NEED TO SEE THIS GORGEOUS & HUGE INTERIORS!!! - Property Id: 312906

Right where Ukrainian Village and Humboldt Park converge, this is a rare opportunity to rent a condo-finished, new gut-rehab owner's unit with the whole 9 yards:
Luxury finishes throughout + Incredible arched front picture windows + Nest thermostat central air + Fireplace + Eat-in kitchen with backsplash and overhang island + Huge private back deck + Tons of space + 42 inch cabinets, tons of storage + Beautiful stainless steel appliances. + Extra high ceilings + Exposed brick + Absolutely unprecedented amount of storage!! Big front coat closet, big rear coat closet and huge linen closet in the center of the unit + Heated Garage Parking spot available for rent .

All bedrooms can accommodate king beds, have large closets and loads of natural light. Bathrooms feature large format tiles and luxury fixtures, massive dining set up, entertainment area and dog zone! The unit is pet friendly.
Call or text Lesley for a faster response
312945-2989
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2703-w-thomas-st-chicago-il-unit-3/312906
Property Id 312906

(RLNE5956528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

