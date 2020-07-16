2701 W Thomas St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Right where Ukrainian Village and Humboldt Park converge, this is a rare opportunity to rent a condo-finished, new gut-rehab TOP FLOOR owner's unit with the whole 9 yards:



+ Over 2200 sq ft of space

+ Luxury finishes throughout

+ Nest thermostat central air

+ Upgraded Condo-quality KitchenAide appliances

+ Quartz Kitchen counters

+ Fireplace

+ Eat-in kitchen with backsplash and overhang island

+ Huge private back deck

+ Tons of space

+ 42 inch cabinets, tons of storage

+ Beautiful stainless steel appliances.

+ Extra high ceilings

+ Exposed brick

+ Heated Garage spot available for rent

+ Absolutely unprecedented amount of storage!! Big front coat closet, big rear coat closet and huge linen closet in the center of the unit



VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE