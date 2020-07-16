2701 W Thomas St

Amenities
Right where Ukrainian Village and Humboldt Park converge, this is a rare opportunity to rent a condo-finished, new gut-rehab TOP FLOOR owner's unit with the whole 9 yards:
+ Over 2200 sq ft of space
+ Luxury finishes throughout
+ Nest thermostat central air
+ Upgraded Condo-quality KitchenAide appliances
+ Quartz Kitchen counters
+ Fireplace
+ Eat-in kitchen with backsplash and overhang island
+ Huge private back deck
+ Tons of space
+ 42 inch cabinets, tons of storage
+ Beautiful stainless steel appliances.
+ Extra high ceilings
+ Exposed brick
+ Heated Garage spot available for rent
+ Absolutely unprecedented amount of storage!! Big front coat closet, big rear coat closet and huge linen closet in the center of the unit
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE