Chicago, IL
2701 W Thomas St
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:05 AM

2701 W Thomas St

2701 West Thomas Street · (312) 857-6605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2701 West Thomas Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Right where Ukrainian Village and Humboldt Park converge, this is a rare opportunity to rent a condo-finished, new gut-rehab TOP FLOOR owner's unit with the whole 9 yards:

+ Over 2200 sq ft of space
+ Luxury finishes throughout
+ Nest thermostat central air
+ Upgraded Condo-quality KitchenAide appliances
+ Quartz Kitchen counters
+ Fireplace
+ Eat-in kitchen with backsplash and overhang island
+ Huge private back deck
+ Tons of space
+ 42 inch cabinets, tons of storage
+ Beautiful stainless steel appliances.
+ Extra high ceilings
+ Exposed brick
+ Heated Garage spot available for rent
+ Absolutely unprecedented amount of storage!! Big front coat closet, big rear coat closet and huge linen closet in the center of the unit

VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 W Thomas St have any available units?
2701 W Thomas St has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 W Thomas St have?
Some of 2701 W Thomas St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 W Thomas St currently offering any rent specials?
2701 W Thomas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 W Thomas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 W Thomas St is pet friendly.
Does 2701 W Thomas St offer parking?
Yes, 2701 W Thomas St offers parking.
Does 2701 W Thomas St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 W Thomas St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 W Thomas St have a pool?
No, 2701 W Thomas St does not have a pool.
Does 2701 W Thomas St have accessible units?
No, 2701 W Thomas St does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 W Thomas St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 W Thomas St has units with dishwashers.
