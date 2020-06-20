2697 West Thomas Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Awesome UK Village 1 Bedroom With Free Laundry & Parking!

Top floor, sun-drenched 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom with endless hardwood floors! Spacious living room / dining room combo with room to spare! All new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, decorative tile work etc.. The high ceilings and large windows allow for tons of light in this cheery condo! Free laundry is located just steps away in the fully finished basement - no need to venture outside! Also included in the basement is an individually locked storage closet! One exterior parking space included! Pets considered with pet rent/fee.



