2697 West Thomas Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

2697 West Thomas Street

2697 West Thomas Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1738117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2697 West Thomas Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Awesome UK Village 1 Bedroom With Free Laundry & Parking!
Top floor, sun-drenched 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom with endless hardwood floors! Spacious living room / dining room combo with room to spare! All new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, decorative tile work etc.. The high ceilings and large windows allow for tons of light in this cheery condo! Free laundry is located just steps away in the fully finished basement - no need to venture outside! Also included in the basement is an individually locked storage closet! One exterior parking space included! Pets considered with pet rent/fee.

Amenities:
Laundry, Storage, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2697 West Thomas Street have any available units?
2697 West Thomas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2697 West Thomas Street have?
Some of 2697 West Thomas Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2697 West Thomas Street currently offering any rent specials?
2697 West Thomas Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2697 West Thomas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2697 West Thomas Street is pet friendly.
Does 2697 West Thomas Street offer parking?
Yes, 2697 West Thomas Street does offer parking.
Does 2697 West Thomas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2697 West Thomas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2697 West Thomas Street have a pool?
No, 2697 West Thomas Street does not have a pool.
Does 2697 West Thomas Street have accessible units?
No, 2697 West Thomas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2697 West Thomas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2697 West Thomas Street has units with dishwashers.
