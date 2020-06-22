2645 N Spaulding Ave 1e

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Month Free for this Renovated 1 Bed in Logan! - Property Id: 284184



Get one month free if you move in by 6/1! Unbeatable deal! I have videos available as well, just reach out and ask!



Logan Square Renovated One Bed Available Now

This beautiful gut-rehabbed 1 bedroom apartment is in a quiet part of the Logan Square neighborhood. It features a classic vintage feel with crown molding and hardwood floors, but has all new appliances, as well as fully renovated bathroom. You can't beat the location, just a block away from the Logan Square Blue Line, which runs all the way from O'hare International Airport, through downtown and over to the west side of Chicago. Dill Pickle food Co-op is a short walk away, as well as all the best bars and restaurants on Milwaukee ave.



Matt Byrne

Leasing Agent

Pioneer Realty Group

773 315 2372

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284184

Property Id 284184



(RLNE5794250)