All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2645 N Spaulding Ave 1e.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2645 N Spaulding Ave 1e
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2645 N Spaulding Ave 1e

2645 North Spaulding Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2645 North Spaulding Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Month Free for this Renovated 1 Bed in Logan! - Property Id: 284184

Get one month free if you move in by 6/1! Unbeatable deal! I have videos available as well, just reach out and ask!

Logan Square Renovated One Bed Available Now
This beautiful gut-rehabbed 1 bedroom apartment is in a quiet part of the Logan Square neighborhood. It features a classic vintage feel with crown molding and hardwood floors, but has all new appliances, as well as fully renovated bathroom. You can't beat the location, just a block away from the Logan Square Blue Line, which runs all the way from O'hare International Airport, through downtown and over to the west side of Chicago. Dill Pickle food Co-op is a short walk away, as well as all the best bars and restaurants on Milwaukee ave.

Matt Byrne
Leasing Agent
Pioneer Realty Group
773 315 2372
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284184
Property Id 284184

(RLNE5794250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2645 N Spaulding Ave 1e have any available units?
2645 N Spaulding Ave 1e doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2645 N Spaulding Ave 1e have?
Some of 2645 N Spaulding Ave 1e's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2645 N Spaulding Ave 1e currently offering any rent specials?
2645 N Spaulding Ave 1e isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2645 N Spaulding Ave 1e pet-friendly?
Yes, 2645 N Spaulding Ave 1e is pet friendly.
Does 2645 N Spaulding Ave 1e offer parking?
No, 2645 N Spaulding Ave 1e does not offer parking.
Does 2645 N Spaulding Ave 1e have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2645 N Spaulding Ave 1e does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2645 N Spaulding Ave 1e have a pool?
No, 2645 N Spaulding Ave 1e does not have a pool.
Does 2645 N Spaulding Ave 1e have accessible units?
No, 2645 N Spaulding Ave 1e does not have accessible units.
Does 2645 N Spaulding Ave 1e have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2645 N Spaulding Ave 1e has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3415 N SEMINARY
3415 North Seminary Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5120 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
1634 W. Grace Apt.
1634 W Grace St
Chicago, IL 60613
441 West Barry
441 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
180 North Jefferson
180 N Jefferson St
Chicago, IL 60661
5049 S. Drexel Boulevard
5101 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Aurelien
833 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60610
3338 North Sheffield Ave. Apt.
3338 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College