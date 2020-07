Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

Must See Spacious 3BR/2BA in Heart of Lincoln Park - Parking Included!

This outstanding unit offers a modern kitchen w/ granite countertops and high-end appliances. Large bedrooms w/ huge closets, 2 full bath, and laundry in unit. 1 parking space included. Cats welcome. Walking distance to DePaul Campus. Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.