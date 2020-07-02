2535-39 N Southport

Amenities
This Lincoln Park elevator building hosts 1,500 sqft 3-bedroom apartments.
Units here have:
Central Air
Decorative Fire Places
Hardwood Floors
Granite Countertops
Dishwashers
Microwaves
Parking
In-Unit Laundry
Lincoln Park is home to plenty of shopping, eating, and entertainment opportunities. Within just a few blocks are multiple parks, salons, theatres, lounges, venues, and more!
Easily accessed CTA stops include the Ashland (#9 and Express #X9), Fullerton (#74), and Diversey (#76) buses. Both the Diversey Brown/Purple and Fullerton Red/Brown/Purple Line Stations are located within a mile.
Located near the intersection of Southport & Wrightwood.
NO Security Deposit!
Cat friendly.
Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.
ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience.
To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range, please visit our website at www.icmproperties.com.