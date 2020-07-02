2535-39 N Southport

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed clubhouse elevator parking media room new construction accessible internet access

This Lincoln Park elevator building hosts 1,500 sqft 3-bedroom apartments.



Units here have:



Central Air

Decorative Fire Places

Hardwood Floors

Granite Countertops

Dishwashers

Microwaves

Parking

In-Unit Laundry



Lincoln Park is home to plenty of shopping, eating, and entertainment opportunities. Within just a few blocks are multiple parks, salons, theatres, lounges, venues, and more!



Easily accessed CTA stops include the Ashland (#9 and Express #X9), Fullerton (#74), and Diversey (#76) buses. Both the Diversey Brown/Purple and Fullerton Red/Brown/Purple Line Stations are located within a mile.



Located near the intersection of Southport & Wrightwood.



NO Security Deposit!



Cat friendly.



Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.



ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience.

To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range, please visit our website at www.icmproperties.com.