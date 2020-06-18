2528 W FITCH

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool internet access tennis court

West Ridge / West Rogers Park(NOTE: Some photos and features are of the identically-laid-out unit above the available unit)



Incredible gut-rehab -- great location!



This gorgeous raised-first-floor unit has everything you are looking for, at a great price!



Unit features:



Gleaming hardwood floors throughout

Central air conditioning

Gas-forced-air heat

New kitchen with:



Stainless steel appliances

Granite counter-tops

Gas range

Microwave

Dishwasher



In-unit washer and dryer

Master suite with master bath en suite



Approximate room dimensions:



Living room: 18' x 16'Bedroom: 12' x 10'Kitchen: 16' x 8'This fantastic unit is also a block from Indi. Boundary Park -- one of the hidden treasures of West Ridge! There visitors can discover a beautifully restored, duck-filled lagoon, a small public zoo area, a spray pool, sand-box, and 4 tennis courts. And plenty of open space for peaceful picnics -- all easily within walking distance!



The Western buses and Touhy buses are within a block; these can get you to either the Brown Line or the Red and Purple Lines. A Jewel-Osco is within a mile, plus a 7-11 within a 5-minute walk.



No security deposit -- just a one-time $400 move-in fee.



Reserved parking (outdoor) is $100/month. (Subject to availability)



Water and wi-fi are included at this building.



1 pet OK, with a one time $350 pet fee. Weight limit for dogs: 30 lbs. Sorry -- no pit-bulls or pit-bull mixes.



This unit is available JULY 1 - and it won't last!



To set up a showing, email Timothy from the link above the ad



