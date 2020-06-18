All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2528 W FITCH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2528 W FITCH
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

2528 W FITCH

2528 W Fitch Ave · (773) 426-2924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2528 W Fitch Ave, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
West Ridge / West Rogers Park(NOTE: Some photos and features are of the identically-laid-out unit above the available unit)

Incredible gut-rehab -- great location!

This gorgeous raised-first-floor unit has everything you are looking for, at a great price!

Unit features:

Gleaming hardwood floors throughout
Central air conditioning
Gas-forced-air heat
New kitchen with:

Stainless steel appliances
Granite counter-tops
Gas range
Microwave
Dishwasher

In-unit washer and dryer
Master suite with master bath en suite

Approximate room dimensions:

Living room: 18' x 16'Bedroom: 12' x 10'Kitchen: 16' x 8'This fantastic unit is also a block from Indi. Boundary Park -- one of the hidden treasures of West Ridge! There visitors can discover a beautifully restored, duck-filled lagoon, a small public zoo area, a spray pool, sand-box, and 4 tennis courts. And plenty of open space for peaceful picnics -- all easily within walking distance!

The Western buses and Touhy buses are within a block; these can get you to either the Brown Line or the Red and Purple Lines. A Jewel-Osco is within a mile, plus a 7-11 within a 5-minute walk.

No security deposit -- just a one-time $400 move-in fee.

Reserved parking (outdoor) is $100/month. (Subject to availability)

Water and wi-fi are included at this building.

1 pet OK, with a one time $350 pet fee. Weight limit for dogs: 30 lbs. Sorry -- no pit-bulls or pit-bull mixes.

This unit is available JULY 1 - and it won't last!

To set up a showing, email Timothy from the link above the ad

Elan Realty Group
773-426-2924

Equal Opportunity housing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 W FITCH have any available units?
2528 W FITCH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2528 W FITCH have?
Some of 2528 W FITCH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 W FITCH currently offering any rent specials?
2528 W FITCH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 W FITCH pet-friendly?
Yes, 2528 W FITCH is pet friendly.
Does 2528 W FITCH offer parking?
Yes, 2528 W FITCH does offer parking.
Does 2528 W FITCH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2528 W FITCH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 W FITCH have a pool?
Yes, 2528 W FITCH has a pool.
Does 2528 W FITCH have accessible units?
No, 2528 W FITCH does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 W FITCH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2528 W FITCH has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2528 W FITCH?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Place
6820 North Hamilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60645
Sheridan Tower
5650 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
2618-26 N Rockwell
2618 North Rockwell Street
Chicago, IL 60647
Old Town Park - II
202 West Hill Street
Chicago, IL 60610
1601-15 W Berteau
1601 West Berteau Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
7800 S Michigan Ave
7800 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Reside on Jackson
1241-1245 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
4837 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4837 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity