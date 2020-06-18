2528 W FITCH

Amenities
West Ridge / West Rogers Park(NOTE: Some photos and features are of the identically-laid-out unit above the available unit)
Incredible gut-rehab -- great location!
This gorgeous raised-first-floor unit has everything you are looking for, at a great price!
Unit features:
Gleaming hardwood floors throughout
Central air conditioning
Gas-forced-air heat
New kitchen with:
Stainless steel appliances
Granite counter-tops
Gas range
Microwave
Dishwasher
In-unit washer and dryer
Master suite with master bath en suite
Approximate room dimensions:
Living room: 18' x 16'Bedroom: 12' x 10'Kitchen: 16' x 8'This fantastic unit is also a block from Indi. Boundary Park -- one of the hidden treasures of West Ridge! There visitors can discover a beautifully restored, duck-filled lagoon, a small public zoo area, a spray pool, sand-box, and 4 tennis courts. And plenty of open space for peaceful picnics -- all easily within walking distance!
The Western buses and Touhy buses are within a block; these can get you to either the Brown Line or the Red and Purple Lines. A Jewel-Osco is within a mile, plus a 7-11 within a 5-minute walk.
No security deposit -- just a one-time $400 move-in fee.
Reserved parking (outdoor) is $100/month. (Subject to availability)
Water and wi-fi are included at this building.
1 pet OK, with a one time $350 pet fee. Weight limit for dogs: 30 lbs. Sorry -- no pit-bulls or pit-bull mixes.
This unit is available JULY 1 - and it won't last!
To set up a showing, email Timothy from the link above the ad
Elan Realty Group
773-426-2924
Equal Opportunity housing!